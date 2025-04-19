© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #435
1. Hands Off protests happen, they look like Astroturf
2. Are the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians returning to their original names?
3. Disney Section
A) Disney does something stupid (Again) this time with the movie Dying For Sex
B) Judge Orders Disney to Fully Comply With the Discovery Phase of the Gina Carano Lawsuit
4. Piers Morgan attempts to set up Andrew Wilson with a 4v1 on his show
5. The Situation with Karmello Anthony is getting ridiculous
6. Rumble, Rebel News suing Canadian Politician for conspiring to Violate Free Speech Rights
YouTube for Rumble Patreon Link
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5 https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke https://gab.ai/Neroke5 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts