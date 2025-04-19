Red Pill Nation Hangout #435

1. Hands Off protests happen, they look like Astroturf

2. Are the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians returning to their original names?

3. Disney Section

A) Disney does something stupid (Again) this time with the movie Dying For Sex

B) Judge Orders Disney to Fully Comply With the Discovery Phase of the Gina Carano Lawsuit

4. Piers Morgan attempts to set up Andrew Wilson with a 4v1 on his show

5. The Situation with Karmello Anthony is getting ridiculous

6. Rumble, Rebel News suing Canadian Politician for conspiring to Violate Free Speech Rights





