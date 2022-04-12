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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Phase 2: Actual trial & enforcement of judgement
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12 views • April 12, 2022
Maria Zeee, April 11, 2022
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us for an update on the Grand Jury, explaining Phase 2: an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity.
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here:
https://www.fuellmich.com/
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins us for an update on the Grand Jury, explaining Phase 2: an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity.
You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here:
https://www.fuellmich.com/
https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
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