THE BEES POLLINATE THE MULLEIN PLANT!

Mullein grows almost everywhere on the North American Countinent. The plant likes ditches, roadside, fields and hilly area. It is also found over much of the World including Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Bees love the plant, pollinate it agressively and take back large balls of Orange Pollen to their hives.
Here Honey Bees and a Nervous Bumble Bee work the flowers.
Enjoy our short show!
