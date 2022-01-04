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2022 NH Legislative Outlook
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10 views • January 04, 2022
Recorded 1/4/22.
Featuring RebuildNH's Melissa Blasek and Andrew Manuse. Notes:
Tomorrow 1/5: Voting on retained bills:
HB 275 - State of Emergency Reform — passed house with veto-proof majority. (support)
HB 255 - Removes COVID liability if they follow regulatory agency
Support floor amendment: exemptions for relig, medical, — all apply to NH
HB 414: ITL - Gov cannot force you to evacuate home during SOE, only recommend. (support)
HB 611 — Water Fluoridation - OTP (support)
HB 440 — Civil Liberties Protection Act — support
2022 Upcoming Bills:
HB 1425 (Blasek’s bill) — re: RSA 4:46 (not used during SOE) gives governor auth to seize private property during SOE - her bill makes it more complicated and expensive
HB 1022 - making Ivermectin OTC (like birth control)
HB 1466 - Another gives protection to docs for off-label use of drugs, also for pharmacies
Vaccine Bills:
HB 1455 (Joe Packard’s ? - speakers) - after VT Sanctuary state law - make NH sanctuary state for vaccine mandates and medical privacy (will add an amendment) (support)
Exemption - non-deniable, for employment (Tim Lang) (support)
HB 1569 - Add liability to employers for those using unpaid leave to avoid unemployment cost hikes (support)
HB 1633 - Bill Marsh - adding vaccines to school schedules (oppose)
HB 1379 - Removes Comm of DHHS’s rule-making auth to add vaccines to school schedule (support)
HB 1131 - prohibits mask mandates in schools (support)
HB 1272 - prohibit municipalities for having mask mandates (support)
HB 1506 - Make Registry opt-in (support). Currently opt-out, but it is not obvious how to, upon first current-day vaccination event (Sununu did EO mandating put on list)
HB 1608 - Expunge Vaccine Reg List (from Sununu’s EO) — (support)
HB 1395 - Rule-Making Process — new rules must be put on consent calendar for full House & Senate vote
SB 288 - Sen. Kevin Avard’s Bill — Hearing next Thursday 1/13 9AM Rep’s Hall - prohibiting the requirement of Vaccines for schools and daycares
SB 347 - Gary Daniels has a good med privacy bill
Every 10 Years, SOS can schedule Constitutional Convention - could be used to end admin rules process and for medical freedom etc.— will be on Nov ballot. Delegate election would be early 2022.
Featuring RebuildNH's Melissa Blasek and Andrew Manuse. Notes:
Tomorrow 1/5: Voting on retained bills:
HB 275 - State of Emergency Reform — passed house with veto-proof majority. (support)
HB 255 - Removes COVID liability if they follow regulatory agency
Support floor amendment: exemptions for relig, medical, — all apply to NH
HB 414: ITL - Gov cannot force you to evacuate home during SOE, only recommend. (support)
HB 611 — Water Fluoridation - OTP (support)
HB 440 — Civil Liberties Protection Act — support
2022 Upcoming Bills:
HB 1425 (Blasek’s bill) — re: RSA 4:46 (not used during SOE) gives governor auth to seize private property during SOE - her bill makes it more complicated and expensive
HB 1022 - making Ivermectin OTC (like birth control)
HB 1466 - Another gives protection to docs for off-label use of drugs, also for pharmacies
Vaccine Bills:
HB 1455 (Joe Packard’s ? - speakers) - after VT Sanctuary state law - make NH sanctuary state for vaccine mandates and medical privacy (will add an amendment) (support)
Exemption - non-deniable, for employment (Tim Lang) (support)
HB 1569 - Add liability to employers for those using unpaid leave to avoid unemployment cost hikes (support)
HB 1633 - Bill Marsh - adding vaccines to school schedules (oppose)
HB 1379 - Removes Comm of DHHS’s rule-making auth to add vaccines to school schedule (support)
HB 1131 - prohibits mask mandates in schools (support)
HB 1272 - prohibit municipalities for having mask mandates (support)
HB 1506 - Make Registry opt-in (support). Currently opt-out, but it is not obvious how to, upon first current-day vaccination event (Sununu did EO mandating put on list)
HB 1608 - Expunge Vaccine Reg List (from Sununu’s EO) — (support)
HB 1395 - Rule-Making Process — new rules must be put on consent calendar for full House & Senate vote
SB 288 - Sen. Kevin Avard’s Bill — Hearing next Thursday 1/13 9AM Rep’s Hall - prohibiting the requirement of Vaccines for schools and daycares
SB 347 - Gary Daniels has a good med privacy bill
Every 10 Years, SOS can schedule Constitutional Convention - could be used to end admin rules process and for medical freedom etc.— will be on Nov ballot. Delegate election would be early 2022.
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