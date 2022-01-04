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2022 NH Legislative Outlook
Rise Up New Hampshire
Rise Up New Hampshire
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10 views • January 04, 2022
Recorded 1/4/22.

Featuring RebuildNH's Melissa Blasek and Andrew Manuse. Notes:

Tomorrow 1/5: Voting on retained bills:

HB 275 - State of Emergency Reform — passed house with veto-proof majority. (support)

HB 255 - Removes COVID liability if they follow regulatory agency
Support floor amendment: exemptions for relig, medical, — all apply to NH

HB 414: ITL - Gov cannot force you to evacuate home during SOE, only recommend. (support)

HB 611 — Water Fluoridation - OTP (support)

HB 440 — Civil Liberties Protection Act — support

2022 Upcoming Bills:

HB 1425 (Blasek’s bill) — re: RSA 4:46 (not used during SOE) gives governor auth to seize private property during SOE - her bill makes it more complicated and expensive

HB 1022 - making Ivermectin OTC (like birth control)

HB 1466 - Another gives protection to docs for off-label use of drugs, also for pharmacies

Vaccine Bills:

HB 1455 (Joe Packard’s ? - speakers) - after VT Sanctuary state law - make NH sanctuary state for vaccine mandates and medical privacy (will add an amendment) (support)

Exemption - non-deniable, for employment (Tim Lang) (support)

HB 1569 - Add liability to employers for those using unpaid leave to avoid unemployment cost hikes (support)

HB 1633 - Bill Marsh - adding vaccines to school schedules (oppose)

HB 1379 - Removes Comm of DHHS’s rule-making auth to add vaccines to school schedule (support)

HB 1131 - prohibits mask mandates in schools (support)

HB 1272 - prohibit municipalities for having mask mandates (support)

HB 1506 - Make Registry opt-in (support). Currently opt-out, but it is not obvious how to, upon first current-day vaccination event (Sununu did EO mandating put on list)

HB 1608 - Expunge Vaccine Reg List (from Sununu’s EO) — (support)

HB 1395 - Rule-Making Process — new rules must be put on consent calendar for full House & Senate vote

SB 288 - Sen. Kevin Avard’s Bill — Hearing next Thursday 1/13 9AM Rep’s Hall - prohibiting the requirement of Vaccines for schools and daycares

SB 347 - Gary Daniels has a good med privacy bill

Every 10 Years, SOS can schedule Constitutional Convention - could be used to end admin rules process and for medical freedom etc.— will be on Nov ballot. Delegate election would be early 2022.
Keywords
vaccineslegislationmandateslegislative sessionnew hampshirebillsrebuildnhmelissa blasekandrew manuse
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