© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Did The Former President Donald J Trump Did or Say Wrong to Deserve To Be Called This?
Follow
3
Share
Report
289 views • October 23, 2021
In this video title “What did The President Donald J Trump Did or Say Wrong to Deserve To Be Called This?” The Mystic Philosopher answers the question so please listen and find out what it is and then give your feedback/feed-forward.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.