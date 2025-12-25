© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In my view it is time to start walking away from hyper-materiality and its intended low vibrational systems that contradict spiritual endeavors. In my view the era now forming can and should be rooted in service to others. If it is not, digital slavery is likely to ensue for some unknown period of time – but that is truly up to us. We will get what we deserve when all is said and done. What is allowed will almost certainly take shape.
FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/659-the-blind-man-is-king-while-we-ignore-spirit-soul/
FREE WAYNE MCROY PLAYLIST:
MORE LINKS: