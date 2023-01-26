JUDICIAL WATCH | University of Delaware Hiding Biden Classified Records?

READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/biden-senate-papers/



Judicial Watch filed an appeal brief with the Delaware Supreme Court on behalf of itself and the Daily Caller News Foundation, asking it to overturn a lower court’s decision blocking release of records about the U.S. Senate records of President Joe Biden housed at the University of Delaware.

Biden’s papers include more than 1,850 boxes of archival records from his 36-year Senate career.

In July 2020 Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation filed a Delaware Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit after the university denied their April 2020 requests for all of Biden’s Senate records and for records about the preservation and any proposed release of the records, including communications with Biden or his representatives (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. University of Delaware, No. N20A-07-001 MMJ (Del. Super.)).