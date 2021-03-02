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FBI Counter-Terrorism Task Force Investigating Infowars
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181 views • March 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the plan to label Alex Jones a domestic terrorist and shut down Infowars and any other voice of dissent against the globalist takeover.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603d7f202406092414032419
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=603d7f202406092414032419
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