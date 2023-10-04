Lana Kristal, Author of "Conquering The Wilderness: Trusted Tools For Tough Times"

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Lana shares with Eileen about her recently completed book, "Conquering The Wilderness: Trusted Tools For Tough Times." Her life was a mess but God blessed her mess and created a masterpiece. The book is going to the publisher in the next 2 to 3 months.

