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DUNE (1984) - Brian Eno - Prophecy Theme
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33 views • June 19, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4onBqilHvc
Channel: fernando true
19 Feb 2017
"I must not fear.
Fear is the mind-killer.
Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration.
I will face my fear.
I will permit it to pass over me and through me.
And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path.
Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain." ~ Frank Herbert
Channel: fernando true
19 Feb 2017
"I must not fear.
Fear is the mind-killer.
Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration.
I will face my fear.
I will permit it to pass over me and through me.
And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path.
Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain." ~ Frank Herbert
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