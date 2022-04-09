And We Know 9.4.2022 INTEL LTR used in TRUMP song MESSAGE received! BLM caught stealing! Before election PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
So, 2 years ago BLM was used to produce power to the LEFT to change the minds of the people against those who supported President Trump and divide the nation.. that was then, we have them caught now… stealing money. Also, President Trump delivered a strong message in Pennsylvania. Many others are stepping forward to get the message out… we are not backing down.
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