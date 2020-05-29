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#ContactTracing and the real statistics
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29 views • May 29, 2020
The Virus- ACTUAL death stats and this whole Contact Tracing issue.
Contact Tracing is a new industry that HR Bill 6666 introduced would fund $100 Billion a year to create. Trace the contacts of a virus carrier..
#Contact Tracing #StopHR6666 #HR6666
Contact Tracing is a new industry that HR Bill 6666 introduced would fund $100 Billion a year to create. Trace the contacts of a virus carrier..
#Contact Tracing #StopHR6666 #HR6666
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