S4: The Bob Lazar Story

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Over 35 years after Bob Lazar's revelations, this documentary exposes secrets of a facility the government still denies. Featuring Lazar's testimony, recreations, and new evidence, it reopens a case that continues to spark global curiosity. From jet engines to Los Alamos, Bob Lazar's life is rooted in science. In 1988, hired at S4 near Area 51, he reverse-engineered alien tech. Narrated by Lazar, this film uses exclusive footage to reveal America's best-kept secret.