UN Using “Neuroscience” to Push One World “Spirituality” on Children

A little known United Nations education agency is using neuroscience and advanced psychological manipulations dubbed “Social and Emotional Learning” (SEL) to indoctrinate children into global citizenship and one-world new-age spirituality, explains the new American’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep state. The UN outfit, known as the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) openly boasts about what it is doing: changing minds, changing values, and transforming society. The individuals who founded and lead the organization — new age gurus, neuroscientists, communists, and population-control zealots — also reveal the true agenda. This organization’s tentacles extend into classrooms worldwide — and into the minds of children around the globe. In this Episode, Alex sounds the alarm.





