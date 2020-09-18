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Bill O'Reilly talks about the Soros Awkward Moment on FOX News.
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45 views • September 18, 2020
When Gingrich mentioned Soros was spending millions to undermine the Judicial system in the US, reporters went cold. Was he wrong in what he said about Soros? O'Reilly backs up Gingrich.
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