Biden: 'Give Me $105 Billion For Three Front War!'

The Biden Administration is demanding that Congress authorize a massive $105 billion to continue the war on Russia, to join Israel's war on Gaza, and to irritate China with weapons to Taiwan. Is this election season...or world war three? Also today: Illinois Governor is annoyed that Texas keeps sending him illegal immigrants. Will it spoil the Democratic Convention in Chicago?

