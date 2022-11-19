Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Angels bound to Flesh on Planet Earth: Primordial Source, Mega-God Souls, and Archons
98 views
channel image
Sergeant Schultz
Published 10 days ago |

Translated from: http://sphärenwechsel.de/spharenwechsel.html So you're not on the safe side when you're dead. The Christ-Logos is the only safe guide to trust in the afterlife demiurgic maze. Only if you are a psychikos, you have a soul-potential to built an immortal kesdjan body. Those who do not make it are recycled back into matter.


"Waking up from the Matrix" about the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensalienufomeditationmatrixafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshreincarnatin trap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket