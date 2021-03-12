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** WOLVERINES WHERE ARE YOU? ** - Chinese 'New Red Dawn Invasion Of America' Has Begun Under Globalist Biden
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154 views • March 12, 2021
** The Takeover & Takedown of America – Steve Quayle on The Hagmann Report (Full Show) 3/11/2021
- Hagmann Report with Steve Quayle, 11/Mar/2021
-Video: https://www.hagmannreport.com/takedown-of-america-with-steve-quayle-3112021/
** Donald Trump - RED DAWN is Here and America better PREPARE! The Chinese Takeover (2019-2020)
- Urban Prepper
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yf7XQFOJ2U08/
- Will the Chinese invade from the Southern Border, Is this the National Emergency we been hearing about? RED STAR Tanks and Foreign troops ready to invade America? The persecution of Christians, Churches & Mosques! If you are a believer in Faith, you are the enemy of China does Trump know this? The Nature of the Dragon/China Dragon = Satan, is China helping the one world Government is the Cabal alive and well? BE PREPARED FOLKS!!
Movie Scene in the beginning of the video: RED DAWN 2012
Airport scene: Black Mirror S03E01
Movie scene with the lions: Qua Vadis 2001
Stay open minded, Stay Vigilant, Stay in Prayer!! And GOD BLESS!!
** The 'New Red Dawn Invasion Of America' Has Begun: Under Joe Biden, America Is Wide Open And 'Ripe For The Pickings' As The Globalists Kick Their 'End Game' Into High Gear
- All News Pipeline, Stefan Stanford - 10/Mar/2021
-- Article & Video: https://allnewspipeline.com/The_New_Red_Dawn_Invasion_Of_America_Has_Begun.php
-- All the way back in 1984, what sure seems like an eternity ago, a movie now known as a 'cult classic' stormed across the United States that depicted an 'America under occupation', with large parts of the country 'invaded and controlled' by the Soviet Union and its Cuban and Nicaraguan allies.
With Soviet troops in the movie controlling most of the Southern USA, setting up 're-education camps' along the way in an attempt to 're-program' Americans, while 'disposing' of' those who weren't able to be successfully 're-programmed', nuclear war and nuclear fallout filled the movie 'Red Dawn', with several US cities destroyed by nuclear strikes while Americans all across the country went through TEOTWATKI, the 'end of the world as they knew it'.
And while this 2019 story over at The Independent asked as their story title "Was Red Dawn The Most Right-Wing Blockbuster Ever?", since when did wanting to defend one's country and one's freedom become 'right wing'? And what's so awfully bad about wanting to do so in a 2021 America that is now witnessing radical leftists steering the country towards perils both known and unknown?
With the movie 'Red Dawn' the 20th highest-grossing film of 1984, leftists immediately called the movie "an alarmist concept" that soon landed a place in the Guinness Book of Records at the time as 'the most violent film' ever, with a rate of 134 acts of violence per hour, or 2.23 per minute.
Also leading to leftist protests and the arrests of protestors at the MGM/UA building of at least 35 people who were opposed to the movie, filmmaker John Milius responded by saying words that would be utterly off limits in 2021 Hollywood and 'liberal' America:
"What these people really don't like is that the movie shows violence being perpetrated against Russian and Cuban invaders, which is what the demonstration was all about. My question is, where were all these demonstrators when the Russians shot down that airliner? Were they cheering? And what about the people being gassed and yellow-rained in Afghanistan? There's really no pleasure in outraging these people. I suppose next some extreme right-wing organization will give me an award, which is equally ridiculous."
Cont'd --
- Hagmann Report with Steve Quayle, 11/Mar/2021
-Video: https://www.hagmannreport.com/takedown-of-america-with-steve-quayle-3112021/
** Donald Trump - RED DAWN is Here and America better PREPARE! The Chinese Takeover (2019-2020)
- Urban Prepper
- Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yf7XQFOJ2U08/
- Will the Chinese invade from the Southern Border, Is this the National Emergency we been hearing about? RED STAR Tanks and Foreign troops ready to invade America? The persecution of Christians, Churches & Mosques! If you are a believer in Faith, you are the enemy of China does Trump know this? The Nature of the Dragon/China Dragon = Satan, is China helping the one world Government is the Cabal alive and well? BE PREPARED FOLKS!!
Movie Scene in the beginning of the video: RED DAWN 2012
Airport scene: Black Mirror S03E01
Movie scene with the lions: Qua Vadis 2001
Stay open minded, Stay Vigilant, Stay in Prayer!! And GOD BLESS!!
** The 'New Red Dawn Invasion Of America' Has Begun: Under Joe Biden, America Is Wide Open And 'Ripe For The Pickings' As The Globalists Kick Their 'End Game' Into High Gear
- All News Pipeline, Stefan Stanford - 10/Mar/2021
-- Article & Video: https://allnewspipeline.com/The_New_Red_Dawn_Invasion_Of_America_Has_Begun.php
-- All the way back in 1984, what sure seems like an eternity ago, a movie now known as a 'cult classic' stormed across the United States that depicted an 'America under occupation', with large parts of the country 'invaded and controlled' by the Soviet Union and its Cuban and Nicaraguan allies.
With Soviet troops in the movie controlling most of the Southern USA, setting up 're-education camps' along the way in an attempt to 're-program' Americans, while 'disposing' of' those who weren't able to be successfully 're-programmed', nuclear war and nuclear fallout filled the movie 'Red Dawn', with several US cities destroyed by nuclear strikes while Americans all across the country went through TEOTWATKI, the 'end of the world as they knew it'.
And while this 2019 story over at The Independent asked as their story title "Was Red Dawn The Most Right-Wing Blockbuster Ever?", since when did wanting to defend one's country and one's freedom become 'right wing'? And what's so awfully bad about wanting to do so in a 2021 America that is now witnessing radical leftists steering the country towards perils both known and unknown?
With the movie 'Red Dawn' the 20th highest-grossing film of 1984, leftists immediately called the movie "an alarmist concept" that soon landed a place in the Guinness Book of Records at the time as 'the most violent film' ever, with a rate of 134 acts of violence per hour, or 2.23 per minute.
Also leading to leftist protests and the arrests of protestors at the MGM/UA building of at least 35 people who were opposed to the movie, filmmaker John Milius responded by saying words that would be utterly off limits in 2021 Hollywood and 'liberal' America:
"What these people really don't like is that the movie shows violence being perpetrated against Russian and Cuban invaders, which is what the demonstration was all about. My question is, where were all these demonstrators when the Russians shot down that airliner? Were they cheering? And what about the people being gassed and yellow-rained in Afghanistan? There's really no pleasure in outraging these people. I suppose next some extreme right-wing organization will give me an award, which is equally ridiculous."
Cont'd --
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