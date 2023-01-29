Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jonathan Roumie-a short history of him and the main projects he has been involved in up to present
49 views
channel image
SHOWINGTHETRUTH
Published a day ago |

This video is a work of love for Jonathan Roumie as i wanted to do something that will show all his main projects and help us to understand more about him and his work! He is a gentle kind soul and you can see he puts loads of work in his roles, he is very convincing, warm and knows how to convey alot of diverse emotions! As i was saying in the video, he was born to play! The video will show short footage from : The Chosen, Chicago Med, The Mindy Project, The Good wife and Jesus Revolution God bless guys and thank u so much for watching!

Keywords
jonathan roumiehis careermain projects

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket