Jonathan Roumie-a short history of him and the main projects he has been involved in up to present

This video is a work of love for Jonathan Roumie as i wanted to do something that will show all his main projects and help us to understand more about him and his work! He is a gentle kind soul and you can see he puts loads of work in his roles, he is very convincing, warm and knows how to convey alot of diverse emotions! As i was saying in the video, he was born to play! The video will show short footage from : The Chosen, Chicago Med, The Mindy Project, The Good wife and Jesus Revolution God bless guys and thank u so much for watching!

