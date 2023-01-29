Jonathan Roumie-a short history of him and the main projects he has been involved in up to present

This video is a work of love for Jonathan Roumie as i wanted to do something that will show all his main projects and help us to understand more about him and his work!
He is a gentle kind soul and you can see he puts loads of work in his roles, he is very convincing, warm and knows how to convey alot of diverse emotions!
As i was saying in the video, he was born to play!
The video will show short footage from : The Chosen, Chicago Med, The Mindy Project, The Good wife and Jesus Revolution
God bless guys and thank u so much for watching!
