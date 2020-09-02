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What I learned from the DC protests | Drew Hernandez
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12 views • September 02, 2020
Drew Hernandez, political commentator and host of web show 'Lives Matter,' comments exclusively on his research into recent protests and demonstrations in the Washington area, and ensuing tensions, violence and other physical altercations. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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