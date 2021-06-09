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Regenerative Soil with Matt Powers [FULL PRESENTATION]
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290 views • June 09, 2021
Are you interested in SOIL? It's an incredible world of opportunity, growth, innovation, and exploration. Let's regenerate our soils together!!
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Order Your Copy of REGENERATIVE SOIL Today: https://www.thepermaculturestudent.com
Looking for an eBook option? Click here:
https://www.thepermaculturestudent.com
Check out the ALL-NEW COURSE + Reviews & Free Webinar!!
http://regenerativesoilscience.com
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