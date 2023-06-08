Fervent Charity in the Garden of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 7 2023

In the Book of Song of Solomon You Will Not Find the Words God, Sin or Spirit; but God Himself Is in it. Our Beloved Jesus Will Never Rebuke Us As There is No Getting Closer to God Than True Love. Only God Knows the Depths of Our Soul as the Constant Presence of Sin in This Flesh is Continually Cleansed if We Walk in the Light As He is in the Light (I John 1:7).

