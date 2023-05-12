Create New Account
Alert !! CNN TRUMP Town Hall Satanic Ritual Spell Casting in PLAIN SIGHT ?? You Decide.. How OBVIOUS
73marbren
Published 17 hours ago |

The Truth mirrored from the Zack Wintz YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/lbpgEk3rTo8


Quotation from original video description….”BTW - The Light Filters are attached to the Cameras ,Not the Lights... It is a filter FOR THE lights AS SEEN THROUGH THE filter on the camera ......Seeing through the Veil Must be Terrifying to the Other Side.. ALL they had was their CLOAK from US SEEING Them!!!!!! Now They are visible In all things WHICH MEANS THE time OF THEIR complete destruction IS here...That is How I KNOW the End is at Hand ......The Veil is Down... aka Apocalypse - the Unveiling"

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee



Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth

