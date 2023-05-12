Alert !! CNN TRUMP Town Hall Satanic Ritual Spell Casting in PLAIN SIGHT ?? You Decide.. How OBVIOUS

The Truth mirrored from the Zack Wintz YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
Quotation from original video description….”BTW - The Light Filters are attached to the Cameras ,Not the Lights... It is a filter FOR THE lights AS SEEN THROUGH THE filter on the camera ......Seeing through the Veil Must be Terrifying to the Other Side.. ALL they had was their CLOAK from US SEEING Them!!!!!! Now They are visible In all things WHICH MEANS THE time OF THEIR complete destruction IS here...That is How I KNOW the End is at Hand ......The Veil is Down... aka Apocalypse - the Unveiling"
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.