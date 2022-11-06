FCGC MISSION STATEMENT WITH SCRIPTURES 2

1 Peter 4:8-10; Acts 5:2; Romans 15:5-6; 2 Corinthians 13:11; Philippians 1:27; 2:2; 1 Peter 3:8; Deuteronomy 11:13-15; Colossians 3:12-17; Acts 4:31-37; Ephesians 4:1-7; GOD’s Sabbath: 20221105

In humble obedience to our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, members of First Century Gospel Church jointly covenant, through the Power of GOD’s Holy Spirit, to comply with these Mission Statements based upon Deuteronomy 11:13-15; Colossians 3:12-17; 1 Peter 4:8-10 and other Holy Scripture references:

Summary:

1 Peter 4:8-10

8 And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins. 9 Use hospitality one to another without grudging. 10 As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of GOD. Amen!

Acts 5:12 12 And by the hands of the apostles were many signs and wonders wrought among the people; (and they were all with one accord in Solomon’s porch. Amen!

Romans 15:5-6 5 Now the God of patience and consolation grant you to be likeminded one toward another according to Christ Jesus: 6 that ye may with one mind and one mouth glorify God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!

