MUCH ADO ABOUT ZILCH - TARIFF EXTORTION

MANY BRAINS HAVE BEEN PISSED ON
USA Revenue by year https://www.thebalancemoney.com/current-u-s-federal-government-tax-revenue-3305762
Statista USA Import Data/Graphs https://www.statista.com/topics/3840/us-imports/#topicOverview
Who is Wilbur Ross - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/insights/121616/wilbur-ross.asp
National Post - Canada USA Oil & Gas https://nationalpost.com/news/canada-oil-united-states
Purchased in America, 2023 - https://www.commerce.gov/sites/default/files/2025-01/Purchased-in-America-2023.pdf
