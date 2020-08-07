© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Discussion and Expansion
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • August 07, 2020
A short video detailing insights on modern day interpretations of Truth as it relates to Christianity, and opening a discussion on how people with similar beliefs can become incredibly polarized by misinformation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.