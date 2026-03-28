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Fortune magazine published an article stating the United States is insolvent, the media missed it. With the Iran and Russia war going on, oil, gas, diesel is running out with catastrophic effects for the world. Vice President of the United States JD Vance admits that 'aliens' are really demons.