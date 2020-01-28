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The Destruction of the USA
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42 views • January 28, 2020
There is increasing interest in more than one prophecy about America, where God's judgement of America is meted out. Many believe ongoing Russia/America tensions may play a part in God's judgement of the United States. The United States’ destruction is alluded to in Revelation 18, as well as other scriptures. This video is based on a dream from God, by a very poor woman in Nepal, which she sent in a letter. It is not a prophecy in itself, but it paints a realistic picture of destruction of America, 2018 style, which is worthy of thoughtful consideration.
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