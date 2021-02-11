Change? Biden To Continue Persecuting Assange

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Proving that nothing really substantive changes in Washington, the Biden Administration announced this week that it would continue to seek the extradition of Julian Assange, who faces 17 counts of espionage in the US. Also today, the Biden Administration continues his predecessor's saber-rattling in the South China Sea. Tampa update with a twist. Social media...or government media?
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