In revelations 13, it speaks of 2 beasts, a beast that comes out of the sea, like the beast in Daniel and a land beast. Beasts are governmental systems or kingdoms led by a leader or king. Beasts can be both the leader and the kingdom as explained in Daniel. In Revelations 13, I believe there are 2 kingdoms. The Sea Beast is the Caliphate that suffered a head wound in 1924 and is set to have that head wound heal in 2023/24 as the Treaty expires, and the second beast is the New World Order, it doesn't have a king as stated by 2 horns but no crown, it is ran like a pyramid with 2 companies (Vanguard & Blackrock at the top) and it will work in tangent with the Caliph/Caliphate. Now this second beast does not take the place of the False prophet for in Islam the last Caliph who is known also as the Mahdi will be accompanied by Isa who is the Muslim Jesus who denies divinity, but I believe in Rev 13 most people get this beast systems confused as the false prophet.