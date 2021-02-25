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FEBRUARY 24TH 2021 LIVE STREAM JAMIE RUSSO FIGHTS TRESPASS HONORABLY
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1320 views • February 25, 2021
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Jamie Russo, a Tattoo shop owner is using the truth simply and honorably to stop trespassing by people ACTING for service corporations [police/ city]
The Police are ignorant willfully and we do not tolerate it ever.... put them all on Notice:Liability lawfully and honorably.
This is what the people and their property [business] in the world need to be doing to stop this ignorance in law.
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Jamie Russo, a Tattoo shop owner is using the truth simply and honorably to stop trespassing by people ACTING for service corporations [police/ city]
The Police are ignorant willfully and we do not tolerate it ever.... put them all on Notice:Liability lawfully and honorably.
This is what the people and their property [business] in the world need to be doing to stop this ignorance in law.
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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