History Repeats. Hidden In Plain Sight By The Same Players

This video clip is from the TV show “60 Minutes” in which they note that the CDC knew that the Swine flu vaccine given in 1976 could cause neurological damage, but they did not tell Americans about this.



The CDC recommended every man, woman and child get a vaccine to prevent a pandemic.



46 million Americans were vaccinated.



They note that the CDC knew that the vaccine could cause neurological damage, but they did not warn the public about this.



They talk to a woman who got neurological damage from the vaccine.



Some people died.



Mike Wallace of "60 Minutes" says…



Remember the swine flu scare of 1976?



That was the year the US government told us all the swine flu could turn out to be a killer.



Washington decided that every man, woman, and child in the nation should get a shot to prevent a nationwide outbreak, a pandemic.



46 million of us obediently took the shot.



And now Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam amounting to 3.5 billion dollars.



By far the greatest number of claims, two-thirds of them, are for neurological damage, or even death.



Mike Wallace asks David Sencer, Director of the CDC, if they knew that the vaccine could cause neurological damage, and the CDC Director says, “No."



Mike Wallace asks the Director of the CDC a second time, “No one ever did [told you?],” and again, the CDC Director says, “No."



Then they show a video clip of Michael Hattwick, someone on the CDC Swine Flu Surveillance Team, who said that the CDC knew that the vaccine could cause neurological illnesses.



Mike Wallace also shows the CDC Director a document from the CDC which said that the vaccine could cause neurological problems.



Mike Wallace notes that the CDC never warned Americans about this.



He also notes that the CDC also help to create the advertising to get the public to take the vaccine.