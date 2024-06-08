BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We are Winning
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
118 views • 11 months ago

Flobots -We are winning

Video done on/around ‎January ‎28, ‎2015

Lyrics: Women and children, frontline, log on, tune in, stand and be counted, Wounded, stationed, in the belly of the vulture, Watch your back, there's no civilians, Women, children, frontline, listen

Consider this a distant, early warning, The fire's imminent, pollution, gathering dust particles, Funneling through smokestacks, airwaves, bandwidth, Disinformation tube-fed, check the labels, Delete the virus - alert the masses!
[Interlude], Butterfly wing crosswinds, send Black Hawks toward hurricane survivors, Roses sprout from empty lots and sidewalk cracks, Pacifist guerrillas move undetected through concrete jungles, New forms are beginning to take shape, Once-occupied minds are activating, People are waking up! The insurgency is alive and well

[Verse Two]Rise of the Flobots; portrait of the new American insurgent, Rattle and shake the foundations of the world order, Assembly line consent, resist, refuse, inform, Create, direct loved ones to the trenches, Suit up, forge rubble into fortresses, Plaster, cloth, aluminum, broken porcelain, Rusted platinum, burn bloodstains from decompressed diamonds, Hammer the battlecry into braille-studded armor

[Outro]We are building up a new world, do not sit idly by, Do not remain neutral, do not rely on this broadcast alone, We are only as strong as our signal, There is a war going on for your mind, If you are thinking, you are winning, Resistance is victory, defeat is impossible, Your weapons are already in hand, Reach within you and find the means by which to gain your freedom

Fight with tools!, Your fate, and that of everyone you know, depends on it

Keywords
freedomhow totruthwarningamericanspoliticiansdemocracyrepublicideasspeakunityhopestand upprayvoiceoccupyrisewe are winninginsurgentflobotsfight with tools
