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Canadians: Are You Opposed to Mandatory Vaccination?
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60 views • January 19, 2021
Canadians who are opposed to mandatory vaccination should be aware that the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is planning one or more constitutional challenges to any legislation that emerges mandating vaccination. I'm a volunteer fundraiser for this cause. I believe that no-one should be required to be vaccinated in order to work, to get an education, to have a passport, or to have a driver's licences, etc. To donate, go to JCCF.ca and click on the red DONATE button in the top right-hand corner.
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