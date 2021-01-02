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Smart Kids tell you what's in the vaccines!
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272 views • January 02, 2021
Wonderful to see such a smart group of kids telling it like it is, refreshing to see - this class should be in every city in the world. We need to influence our children more than the system!
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/23iCNJFT8R7M/
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/23iCNJFT8R7M/
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