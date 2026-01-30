Mother of the Faithful People? by Rob Yardley

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/mother-faithful-people





On November 4, 2025, the Roman Catholic Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a document titled Mater Populi Fidelis (MPF, Latin for “Mother of the Faithful People”). Signed by Pope Leo XIV, its primary purpose is indicated in Paragraph 22: Roman Catholics are no longer to refer to Mary as the Co-Redemptrix.





This is a step in the right direction, but the title “Mother of the Faithful” alone indicates that this document is not Biblical. The Bible only knows one mother of all believers: “…Jerusalem which is above…is the mother of us all” (Galatians 4:26). Additionally, MPF favorably cites dozens of documents from the Magisterium that allege dozens of unbiblical doctrines regarding Mary. The meaning of MPF is also still a matter of debate within the Catholic Church.