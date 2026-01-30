Mother of the Faithful People? by Rob Yardley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On November 4, 2025, the Roman Catholic Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a document titled Mater Populi Fidelis (MPF, Latin for “Mother of the Faithful People”). Signed by Pope Leo XIV, its primary purpose is indicated in Paragraph 22: Roman Catholics are no longer to refer to Mary as the Co-Redemptrix.
This is a step in the right direction, but the title “Mother of the Faithful” alone indicates that this document is not Biblical. The Bible only knows one mother of all believers: “…Jerusalem which is above…is the mother of us all” (Galatians 4:26). Additionally, MPF favorably cites dozens of documents from the Magisterium that allege dozens of unbiblical doctrines regarding Mary. The meaning of MPF is also still a matter of debate within the Catholic Church.