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The FLOE Show 12 – Are you prepared for the coming "dark winter"?
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162 views • November 13, 2021
The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT. Read more at www.forlifeonearth.life
Joining the conversation were Susan Ashley (Australia),
Jolie Diane (USA),
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
Rachael L McIntosh (USA)
Farmers Panic, Can't Get Supplies to Grow Food: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqOSagleOA4
Operation Dark Winter Bioterrorism Exercise June 22-23, 2001
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/Dark%20Winter%20Script.pdf
The Green Agenda or how this energy crisis is different from all others by F. William Engdahl, 11.10.21: http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO11Oct2021.php
How should you prepare? https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/how_should_you_prepare_.pdf
Naturally supporting your health in a time of crisis
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/naturally_supporting_your_health_in_a_time_of_crisis.pdf
Maintaining your health in a time of crisis
https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/maintaining-your-health-in-a-time-of-crisis.html
Emergency preparedness
https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/emergency-prepardeness.html
https://zero-gmo.com/
How To Make COLLOIDAL SILVER - The Easy Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0Ucg5hHdb4
Weekend meditations with Susan Ashley: Ignite the Light: https://lovelightandtruth.com/
Amazing idea for growing garlic | How to grow garlic in plastic bottles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBuhB1jmu7k
DIY brick rocket stove - cooking without electrical power: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onMbSLuC7Oc&;t=441s
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation were Susan Ashley (Australia),
Jolie Diane (USA),
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
Rachael L McIntosh (USA)
Farmers Panic, Can't Get Supplies to Grow Food: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqOSagleOA4
Operation Dark Winter Bioterrorism Exercise June 22-23, 2001
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/Dark%20Winter%20Script.pdf
The Green Agenda or how this energy crisis is different from all others by F. William Engdahl, 11.10.21: http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO11Oct2021.php
How should you prepare? https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/how_should_you_prepare_.pdf
Naturally supporting your health in a time of crisis
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/naturally_supporting_your_health_in_a_time_of_crisis.pdf
Maintaining your health in a time of crisis
https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/maintaining-your-health-in-a-time-of-crisis.html
Emergency preparedness
https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/emergency-prepardeness.html
https://zero-gmo.com/
How To Make COLLOIDAL SILVER - The Easy Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0Ucg5hHdb4
Weekend meditations with Susan Ashley: Ignite the Light: https://lovelightandtruth.com/
Amazing idea for growing garlic | How to grow garlic in plastic bottles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBuhB1jmu7k
DIY brick rocket stove - cooking without electrical power: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onMbSLuC7Oc&;t=441s
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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