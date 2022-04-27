Premier Segment: Ask Dr. Jane: bioweapon blood banks

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Dr. Jane Ruby Joins The Stew Peters Show to answer more questions from viewers, regarding natural remedies that help COVID-19 symptoms, and other illnesses!
She also addresses why blood banks are discriminating against purebloods.
If you want to get the chance to have your questions read with Ask Dr. Jane, follow Dr. Jane Ruby's telegram @DrJaneRuby !
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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV