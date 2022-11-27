Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 3) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

Recorded on October 29th, 2022. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to further discuss the lies and manipulation within the film industry, why things are the way they are and where we are going.



We cover many topics, including: The Wachowski Brothers; Steven Spielberg, Harvey Weinstein, The Devil in the White City film adaptation with Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio; the music industry including the untimely passing of George Michael, Michael Jackson, Chester Bennington, and Chris Cornell; The truth behind the ideas of Ghost in the Shell, Schindler's List, The Matrix, Minority Report, Oblivion, Inception, Interstellar and many more.

