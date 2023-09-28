Snake River Raft Ride

This video displays photographs that I took while enjoying a leisurely raft ride along the Snake River that runs through Jackson, Wyoming. The scenery was spectacular as we listened to our guide tell humorous stories about the region. It was a balmy afternoon in mid-September, a time of seasonal transition from summer to fall. This video reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
