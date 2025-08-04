Neil Oliver - Crying Wolf

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil Oliver: "After all the crying wolf in recent years about Convid, about climate crisis, about poxy monkeys... I wouldn't trust the next government-sponsored solution as far as I could throw it."
"We plainly see by now the determination to keep billions of people forever on their toes, forever on edge—war, invasion by aliens, zombie disease, a world on fire on account of cows and gas boilers."
"If we're supposed, imminently, to fear a pandemic of the Black Death, experience makes it clear we must ignore that phantom entirely and look around, instead, for whatever it is the cabal is pulling with a view to seizing more money and more control."
"I do fear infected fleas, and I'm not especially partial to rats... but nowadays the fleas stand behind podiums and try and get me to inject my kids with God knows what, while the rats gather in Davos to plot my doom."
"Fortunately, the lies and propaganda overdose I was inflicted with after 2020 has given me immunity—natural immunity—and natural immunity, as we know, lasts a lifetime."
