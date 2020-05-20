© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robotics: Anatomy of a Hand!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • May 20, 2020
What is this video series about? I'm building a robot arm from scratch! Follow me on my journey as I make a breakthrough, hit a wall, and even check out what parts I'm using!
About a week ago I posted a short "quick and dirty", un-narrated video of the robotic hand I've been working on. I hooked up fishing line to each of the phalanges and showed how the joints worked as designed.
In today's video I show some upgrades I made to the metacarpals and joints for better stability, organization, and mobility. I've been working on this about two weeks an it's turned out better than I expected!
I also walk through some of the reasoning for design changes, things I've noticed, a few challenges, a few printer upgrades (such as adding a glass bed to my 3D printer), and a lot more!
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
Corona Door Opener
Thingiverse: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4225524
The free software I'm using includes:
Autodesk Fusion 360 - https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360-for-hobbyists
Ultimaker Cura - https://ultimaker.com/software/ultimaker-cura
Octoprint - https://octoprint.org/
Some sample parts from Designatronics are in the latest robot build - check out their site at http://sdp-si.com
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work you can find me at Patreon or SubscribeStar below https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
About a week ago I posted a short "quick and dirty", un-narrated video of the robotic hand I've been working on. I hooked up fishing line to each of the phalanges and showed how the joints worked as designed.
In today's video I show some upgrades I made to the metacarpals and joints for better stability, organization, and mobility. I've been working on this about two weeks an it's turned out better than I expected!
I also walk through some of the reasoning for design changes, things I've noticed, a few challenges, a few printer upgrades (such as adding a glass bed to my 3D printer), and a lot more!
If you have an questions, comments, or suggestions please leave a comment below!
Corona Door Opener
Thingiverse: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4225524
The free software I'm using includes:
Autodesk Fusion 360 - https://www.autodesk.com/campaigns/fusion-360-for-hobbyists
Ultimaker Cura - https://ultimaker.com/software/ultimaker-cura
Octoprint - https://octoprint.org/
Some sample parts from Designatronics are in the latest robot build - check out their site at http://sdp-si.com
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work you can find me at Patreon or SubscribeStar below https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.