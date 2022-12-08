Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
​Glenn Beck: THIS is our current battle & it’s NOT about politics
199 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 7, 2022

We’re facing an ‘incredible darkness,’ Glenn says. And this time, Glenn explains, it’s NOT about politics. Rather, we’re battling against sheer evil, and it can be seen in SEVERAL instances throughout society today. And though the examples Glenn provides in this clip may seem like separate battles, they’re not: ‘They’re just battles in the same war.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYR9QwX5ztA


Keywords
current eventssocietyglenn beckbattlesincredible darknesssheer evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket