​Glenn Beck: THIS is our current battle & it’s NOT about politics

​Glenn Beck





Dec 7, 2022

We’re facing an ‘incredible darkness,’ Glenn says. And this time, Glenn explains, it’s NOT about politics. Rather, we’re battling against sheer evil, and it can be seen in SEVERAL instances throughout society today. And though the examples Glenn provides in this clip may seem like separate battles, they’re not: ‘They’re just battles in the same war.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYR9QwX5ztA



