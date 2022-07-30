TUCKER SPARKS OUTRAGE CALLING MONKEYPOX SCHLONG COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson: “We had a vote ... the new name for Monkeypox Is now officially, and we’re declaring it: Schlong COVID.”Following leftists' concern-trolling about racism and homophobia concerns over the new viral disease's name, WHO says they intend to change the name. Tucker Carlson did a social media poll. He also mocked Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell who slept with a Chinese spy - Fang Fang