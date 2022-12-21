Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E86: TWA 800, J6 and Trump, Twitter Files, UFOs, Pirates
ApocalypseWatch
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes are joined by Siim Shady, Far Side and Keghead discussing the J6 criminal referral of Trump, TWA Flight 800, Twitter Files and Musk, UFOs and why Ghislaine Maxwell is still alive. Slim offers his theory on why so many pirates wear eye patches.

Keywords
trumpmaxwelltwitterufospiratestwa

