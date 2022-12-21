Apocalypse Watch E86: TWA 800, J6 and Trump, Twitter Files, UFOs, Pirates

Apocalypse Watch E86: TWA 800, J6 and Trump, Twitter Files, UFOs
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes are joined by Siim Shady, Far Side and Keghead discussing the J6 criminal referral of Trump, TWA Flight 800, Twitter Files and Musk, UFOs and why Ghislaine Maxwell is still alive. Slim offers his theory on why so many pirates wear eye patches.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.