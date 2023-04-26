Ayuda Social - Episodio 4 "El pan de cada día"

En este 4to episodio de Ayuda Social
recordamos este dicho:
"Piensa antes de actuar"
Sin embargo, esta vez hackeamos ese dicho y te invitamos a que,
"Actúes sin pensar"
A veces pensamos DEMASIADO para ayudar a alguien
y finalmente no ayudamos a nadie. 😞
Es momento de solamente actuar sin pensar
con lo poco o mucho que tengas. 👍
Ayúdanos a Ayudar a los más necesitados.
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/brucephillipmafer
