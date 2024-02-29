My Cat Is Getting Injured While Sleeping... Why? I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Feb 27, 2024
The cat Kkami is suffering from a sleeping disorder. She has seizures when she sleeps, and she even gets hurt by those symptoms. The Butlers are worried about her condition and hope she can sleep without problems. Could Kkami be able to sleep peacefully?
