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Papers. Now. Child 🤢🤮🐷NYC SECRET POLICE
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131 views • December 28, 2021
Video posted by: https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/107523361295326698
Papers. Now. Child PIGS IN THE NYC POLICE
It's time to take a stand against this shit. This happened in New York. Do people in New York really want a life for their children like this. I Surely hope not.
Papers. Now. Child PIGS IN THE NYC POLICE
It's time to take a stand against this shit. This happened in New York. Do people in New York really want a life for their children like this. I Surely hope not.
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