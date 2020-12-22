© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Saturnalia Babylon - Christmas Chronicles The Documentary
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • December 22, 2020
*** For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
............................................
In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Pk...
............................................
Christianman777 - https://www.youtube.com/user/Christia...
............................................
Neptune Diaries -- https://www.youtube.com/user/JDSBSMOKE
............................................
Messenger Of The Name - https://www.youtube.com/user/messenge...
............................................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Et...
............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Subscribe to my 2nd channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
/////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links
............................................
In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Pk...
............................................
Christianman777 - https://www.youtube.com/user/Christia...
............................................
Neptune Diaries -- https://www.youtube.com/user/JDSBSMOKE
............................................
Messenger Of The Name - https://www.youtube.com/user/messenge...
............................................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Et...
............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Subscribe to my 2nd channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - Paypal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
/////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.