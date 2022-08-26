How does orgonite and shungite work for EMF protection?

Here is how Orgone transforms energy; some people might think Orgone blocks energy, but it's actually a lot more complex than that. You see, what orgone Energy does; is it takes harmful energy and transforms it into beneficial energy, so it cleans it up, kind of like a sewage treatment system can clean up or transform waste. Harmful wireless fields from cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, Internet routers, and your television, for example, make the environment around you toxic and harmful to human health and well-being. Orgone Energy, placed around your environment, cleans up the toxicity and helps to restore a healthy, life-supporting environment. This effect can be measured in various ways, such as preserving blood samples for longer periods of time, preserving fruits and vegetables and foods for longer periods of time, better seed germination results in plants, bigger yields in plants, providing pain relief, aiding in better sleep and relaxation, seeing the energy field in frozen water and much more. Orgone energy devices are made by mixing a blend of iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite, and crystal powders into an epoxy resin. When the epoxy cures into a solid plastic state, it puts pressure on the surface area of the powders. This causes something known as the piezoelectric effect, which emits a harmonizing field generated by the different specific properties of the ingredients. It is this field that transforms the harmful energy from EMFs into healthy life-preserving energy. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS: https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS: https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS: https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS: https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US: https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.

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